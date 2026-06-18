Taylor Swift begins countdown to 'Toy Story 5' release: 'Phenomenal movie'

'Toy Story 5' hits theatres on Friday, June 19, 2026

Taylor Swift is counting down the hours until Toy Story 5 arrives in theatres.

The pop superstar, who wrote and recorded the film's end-credit song, took to her social media on Thursday, June 18, to celebrate the movie's release and share her excitement with fans.

“TOMORROW WE GET TS5. Oh how I love this phenomenal movie,” Swift, 36, wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself in a cowgirl outfit.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video documenting the whirlwind day she created the song for the highly anticipated Pixar sequel.

"Been kind of a hectic day. At 11 am, went to see Toy Story 5, got so inspired, got the songwriter zoomies. Went home, wrote the end credit song for Toy Story 5. We have now produced it and I'm doing vocals. It's 6:57 pm. In two hours, Bob Iger and Tom from Pixar are coming to hear it. We have not recorded it yet. And I think this is one of the most fun days of my life," she says in the clip.

Swift first unveiled the track, I Knew It, I Knew You, on June 5 and reflected on what the franchise has meant to her over the years.

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time… Being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond," she wrote at the time.

The Grammy winner also attended the film's world premiere last week alongside Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, where she performed the new song and joined Randy Newman for a rendition of You've Got a Friend in Me.