Myleene Klass showcases family day at star-studded 'Big Feastival'

Myleene Klass enjoyed time with her family at the star-studded Big Feastival 2024 at Alex James' Farm, Kingham on Sunday, August 25.



The 46-year-old donned a black vest and khaki trousers along with bright white trainers for Day 3 of the music event.

In terms of the accessories, the British singer tied a silk black and gold jacket around her waist with large sunglasses and gold jewelry.

It is worth mentioning that Myleene was joined by her fiancé Simon Motson, their son Apollo and Myleene's eldest daughter Ava.

Furthermore, Monday Monday singer also posed with former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

In regards to Laura, she donned a floral dress and matching black leather look boots, bucket hat, and jacket.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Page Six, the Big Feastival ran from Friday to Sunday and was headlined by Becky Hill on Friday, Ministry Of Sound Classical on Saturday, and Snow Patrol on Sunday.

As per the publication, the Cotswolds event is known for its cozy atmosphere and great food, and is attended by up to 25,000 people a day.

According to the outlet, Myleene's busy weekend came after she put on a display in a plunging swimsuit as she modelled for her latest Next collection.

While speaking about her collection previously, Myleene stated, “Proud to lead the charge. In the words of Louis Armstrong; A lotta cats copy the Mona Lisa, but people still line up to see the original!”