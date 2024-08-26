Meghan Markle seen as 'real obstacle' in Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

Meghan Markle is reportedly the main problem preventing reconciliation between Prince Harry and King Charles.



British commentator Sarah Vine has put Meghan Markle in the spotlight as a "real obstacle" between King Charles and Prince Harry.

Her remarks follows a report from the Mail on Sunday, suggesting that King Charles, who is battling cancer, is now more open to reconciling with his youngest son due to spiritual guidance he received from faith leaders.

However, Sarah Vine states, "This newspaper reports that King Charles's faith may be key to achieving a reconciliation with Prince Harry. Great news, but I don't think either is the problem - the real obstacle is someone who thinks she's God's gift," as quoted by the Scottish Daily Express.

The rift between the Duke of Sussex and the King of the UK began when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in February and moved to California.

The tension between them got even worse after Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they made allegations of racism within the royal family. Adding to the fuel was Prince Harry's memoir Spare, which included sharp criticisms of Queen Camilla.

As a result of this ongoing feud, King Charles has not seen his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, since their visit to the UK in June 2022.