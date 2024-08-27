Meghan Markle sobs in pain after brutal attack

Meghan Markle was left in tears after facing criticism over her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, a new report has revealed.



The Duchess of Sussex’s new brand, which includes products like jams, oils, and home fragrances, was met with backlash and accusations of being overpriced and unoriginal.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed that Meghan was unprepared for the backlash and feels she was “unfairly criticized.”

"The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," he told The Mirror.

Quinn continued: "She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised.

“Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work."

The expert further stated that Meghan is “especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US – from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticized.”

In response, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be planning a PR blitz, which will include appearances on chat shows and podcasts, aimed at improving her image and drive sales.