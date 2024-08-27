Mariah Carey makes shocking revelation about her late mother causing 'pain'

Mariah Carey’s mother Patricia and sister Alison died on the same day over the weekend.

In regards to this, Carey stated, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

The Grammy-winning singer added that she felt blessed for spending time with her mother during the week before her death and asked for privacy.

According to BBC, Patricia was a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish-American descent.

In Carey's 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer shared details regarding the complicated relationship she had with her mother.

It is worth mentioning that Mariah claimed that her mother caused her “so much pain and confusion.”

In this regard, Carey stated that “competition” had come between them.

Furthermore, the Emotions singer added, “professional jealousy comes with the territory of success, but when the person is your mother and the jealousy is revealed at such a tender age, it’s particularly painful.”

Additionally, the songstress also spoke about the deep love she had had for her mother as she wrote, “To Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

During an interview with Gayle King in 2022, the singer alleged that she had "definitely" been affected by criticism from her mother when she was growing up.

As far as Carey is concerned, she is regarded as one of the most successful singers globally as she holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles by a solo artist at 19 songs and has sold over 220 million records worldwide.