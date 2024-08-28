Nikki Glaser takes on HUGE gig that 'might' get her canceled

Nikki Glaser is taking on a hosting gig which is 'challenging' to say the least

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards have found a host in comedian Nikki Glaser.

On Wednesday, August 28, CBS and the Golden Globes revealed that Glaser, 40, will host the 82nd annual ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5.

In a statement about the announcement, a gleeful Glaser said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage).”

Allowing her comedy to shine here and there in the statement, she continued: “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so)."

Reflecting on how big and challenging the gig is, she added: "It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)," she added.

“Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler] or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear," Glaser shared.

"I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled)," she remarked.

The Comedy Central Roasts star continued: "This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht season 4 will be nominated, right?).”

Glaser's latest, Emmy-nominated comedy special, Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, is available to stream on Max.