 
Geo News

Meghan Markle feels ‘abandoned' as key support departs

Meghan Markle has fallen short of staff amid demanding working environment

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

Meghan Markle reportedly feels left out as all of her key staff and employees have left.

The Duchess of Sussex is scratching her head as to what went wrong that resulted her in securing a reputation of a demanding employer.

A source tells Closer Magazine: “Of course they’ve tried damage limitation but, behind closed doors it’s utterly humiliating and demoralising

“Meghan’s secretly feeling quite abandoned after this keeps happening.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently launched her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard this year, is also looking for a flag-bearer to progress her company .

According to Closer, a source said: “The numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story.

“It’s unprecedented, even for a startup. The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people's backs up.”

Nicole Kidman did ‘Batman Forever' for THIS reason
Nicole Kidman did ‘Batman Forever' for THIS reason
Prince Harry told ‘cold war' is not his time to ‘pop up' video
Prince Harry told ‘cold war' is not his time to ‘pop up'
Victoria Beckham gives insights into her family vacations
Victoria Beckham gives insights into her family vacations
David Beckham admits peculiar packing habits ‘annoy' Victoria Beckham video
David Beckham admits peculiar packing habits ‘annoy' Victoria Beckham
Meghan Markle happily ‘distances' herself from Prince Harry for career video
Meghan Markle happily ‘distances' herself from Prince Harry for career
Brooke Shields lent daughter Grier her 'first wedding dress'
Brooke Shields lent daughter Grier her 'first wedding dress'
Amanda Holden makes massive career leap after 'Britain's Got Talent'
Amanda Holden makes massive career leap after 'Britain's Got Talent'
'Spice Girls' Mel B hit with grave accusations by ex-husband
'Spice Girls' Mel B hit with grave accusations by ex-husband