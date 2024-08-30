David Beckham revisits viral 'Beckham' moment

In a Netflix documentary on Beckhams, a viral moment was born when David Beckham hilariously corrected his wife Victoria over her claims about her family background.



Sitting with Seans Evans for Hot Ones and going through one of the hottest wings, the ex-footballer recalls the moment that went viral.

“He was angry. He was angry with me. Fisher, I love Fisher," the 49-year-old said about the docu-series filmmaker.

"He apparently wanted me out of the house, and that particular day was Victoria’s first day of filming,” he continued. “When she was sat there, the door was closed, and I was about to leave for the office."

"But I made a coffee, and then I saw a spare set of headphones so I put the headphones on and I heard Fisher talking about the whole, our parents and our upbringing."

“Then, all of a sudden, I heard her say, you know, we are working class," he added. "And that moment I was like okay."

"I headed to the door. I opened the door and I saw Fisher's face and he was not happy and I was like so that's really I was like be honest."