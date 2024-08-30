King Charles moves to tears amid Prince Harry, William reunion

King Charles was unable to hold his emotions as he released a very emotional statement after Prince Harry crossed paths with his estranged brother Prince William at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in UK.

According to sources, Harry ‘secretly’ flew to the UK to attend the key event where the Prince of Wales was also in attendance.

Eyewitnesses claimed that they “never saw" the feuding brothers "speak to each other and they kept their distance" even though the two were meeting for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

Amid reports of Harry and William's reunion, King Charles expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sudden death of Maori King, Kiingi Tuheitia, at age 69.

Buckingham Palace released a special tribute for Maori King, Kiingi Tuheitia, on their official Instagram account.

"My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of Kiingi Tuheitia. I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades,” Charles’ statement read.

Charles continued: "His death is a particular shock in view of the fact that I had only very recently spoken to Kiingi on the telephone at the beginning of August. Kua hinga te totara i Te Waonui a Tane. (A mighty Totora tree has fallen.)

The statement further read, "My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia's whaanau and friends and all those who will mourn his loss.”

“Our special thoughts and prayers will be with you at this most difficult and heartbreaking of times."