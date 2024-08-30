William, Harry interacted with guests but avoid each other at funeral

Prince William, Harry interact with 'family & friends' but avoid each other

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly remain silent during their reunion at their uncle Lord Fellowes funeral.

During a conversation with MailOnline, Reverend Dan Tansey, the vicar, who led the service, revealed that he was "surprised" to Harry and William.

However, he noted that he did not see the estranged brothers interact at the reception afterwards, though many family members and friends spoke with them.

"When I came out to start the service, they had arrived, but I didn't even know they were there until after the service when I was meeting people on the way out," the vicar shared.

He added, "They came out and shook my hand, and said hello. I couldn't see where they were sat in the church. I was just greeting one person at a time as they came out. They came out a few people apart."

It is worth mentioning that despite previously saying that he would not return to the UK due to security concerns, Prince Harry made a discreet trip to attend the memorial.

"It was a surprise but a really pleasant one that they had both come, but maybe less shocking that William was there," Tansey said, adding, "On the way out, they both said thank you for the service and I thanked them for coming. At the reception afterwards, there was a very relaxed and cordial atmosphere."