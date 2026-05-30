John Travolta, Sandra Bullock revive chemistry as 'perfect match'

John Travolta may have spent decades as one of Hollywood’s go-to action and drama stars, but it looks like he’s suddenly got his eyes on something lighter – and a lot more heart shaped.

As per Closer magazine, the grease legend is actively exploring a return to romantic comedy, a genre he’s reportedly long admired from the sidelines.

“John’s had such a long run in action and drama - that’s been his bread and butter. But the truth is he’s actually more of a rom-com guy,” a source said.

“Those are the movies he loves watching and he wants to try making one before it’s too late, so now the hunt is on for the right script and the right co-star.”

And in classic Hollywood fashion, the internet already has its casting notes ready.

Among the names being floated in his circle, one stands out: Sandra Bullock.

“Most people on his team are pushing to pair him up with Sandra,” the insider added. “She’s a sure bet when it comes to rom-coms that people actually want to watch and she and John are great friends so there’s no concerns about whether they would get along.”

The pair have crossed paths over the years at high-profile industry events, and those familiar with both say their dynamic has always been easy, warm, and surprisingly natural.

“They have a number of friends in common, including Nicole Kidman, so it’s not like this is totally out of left field,” the source explained. “they’ve always gotten along well.”

Whether this turns into an on-screen reunion or just Hollywood wish-casting remains to be seen – but one thing’s clear: Travolta’s rom-com era might just be warming up.