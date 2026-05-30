Katy Perry fans react as 'Legendary Lovers' gets unexpected Chief Keef remix

Katy Perry and Chief Keef are making headlines - again, but this time not because of a publicised feud but an unexpected collaboration.

Perry's fans are weighing in on the shocking Keef remix of her classic song Legendary Lovers.

On Thursday, May 28, the Queen of Camp released a new single—a remixed version of her 2013 song merged with the American rapper’s Save Me— after the two tracks went viral on social media earlier this year.

Taking to her Instagram, the 41-year-old pop star shared a video of the duo dancing and singing along to their song, with the caption, “LEGENDARY LOVERS OUT NOW @ChiefKeef.”

It is pertinent to note that the pair worked it out on the remix 13 years after Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, threatened to “smack” the Roar songstress during an online beef.

For the unversed, the two clashed on social media in 2013 when the Dark Horse singer shaded Keef’s song Hate Bein’ Sober, featuring 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa.

In response, the I Don’t Like rapper slammed Perry in a series of scathing messages on X, formerly known as Twitter. She later publicly apologised to him.

Additionally, Perry released Legendary Lovers as part of her fourth studio album, Prism, meanwhile Keef sampled Save Me in 2014.

The remix sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing shock over the collaboration.

One admirer applauded the artists, writing, “She’s the goat for having him on a song, and he’s the goat for having her on a song!!!!!”

Another raved over, adding, “This is insane!” followed by a third fan , reacting with fire emojis, “Legendary collab.”

Moreover, some can’t get enough of the remix as they demanded a music video featuring the two singers.

One commented, “Let's shoot music video together.”

Another insisted, “Alright!!! We need the Music Video NOW.”

Perry and Keep sparked collaboration rumours on Wednesday when his record label, 43B, posted an Instagram Reel of the artists chatting in a parking lot while surrounded by a group of people.

That same day, Perry shared a TikTok of herself and Keef having a “legendary link up” as they shook hands to the sound of their remix