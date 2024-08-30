Exciting update puts spotlight on 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Aegon's conquest is the binding force of Game of Thrones and the House of the Dragon. Though, not officially greenlighted, the show about the Targaryen conqueror is going forward with the writer Mattson Tomlin.



During an interview with Nexus Point, the screenwriter said working closely with the author George R.R. Martin is key to getting the story right.

"It starts with what George R.R. Martin has done. I've now gotten to spend quite a bit of time with him ... going through 'Fire & Blood', highlighting passages, and asking him, What did this mean? What is this? What I think it is."

He continued, "Sometimes really grilling him. It's really taking that text and treating it like it's real history ... my approach to it was [that] Fire & Blood is written like a real history and these things happened ... but we don't know everything."

"Also, there's that great quote ... 'History is written by the people who won' ... so then there's that as well."