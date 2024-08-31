Cristiano Ronaldo to join Portugal squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during UEFA Nations League match against Spain at Estadio Municipal de Braga in Braga, Portugal on September 27, 2022. — Reuters

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take to the field with his national team once again as they prepare for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and Scotland.

According to Goal, Ronaldo managed to retain a place in Portugal's squad for the upcoming league despite his underwhelming performance in the national team during Euro 2024.

This year, the 39-year-old Al Nassr striker endured a disappointing European Championship, as he failed to score a goal with Portugal losing to France on penalties in the quarter-finals.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner is still Portugal's captain and is in line to win his 213th cap for his country, during which he has scored 130 goals, and will be out to add to that tally as the campaign begins.

Additionally, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star is reportedly determined to play at the 2026 World Cup, so his continued selection may not be surprising.

Ronaldo is one among a list of attacking choices for Roberto Martinez to choose from, including Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao, and Pedro Goncalves.

However, it is yet to be known who will be selected.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is on break from the Saudi Pro League for the upcoming international break. He will next be seen in action against Croatia on September 5.

