Prince Harry makes major decision about Prince William for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry has reportedly made a big decision about reconciliation with elder brother Prince William following recent snub in UK.



Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US where they currently live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The royal kids have lived on the other side of the world to their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for almost their entire lives.

Now, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Prince Harry would like to bring the sets of children closer together.

Quinn told the Daily Mirror: "He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship.

"But he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first."

The royal expert continued, "Harry has spoken to friends about his sadness at not having a closer relationship with his niece and nephews, but what is upsetting him even more is the prospect of Lilibet and Archie having no relationship at all with George, Charlotte and Louis.

"He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen."