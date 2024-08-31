 
Chart topping rapper shockingly dies at 53

Rapper Fatman Scoop was known for guest slots on Missy Elliot’s 'Lose Control' and Mariah Carey’s 'I Like That'

Web Desk
August 31, 2024

Rapper and hype-man Fatman Scoop has passed away after he collapsed onstage during a show on Friday at Town Center Park in Hamden.

In a video circulating online, the rapper can be seen chanting, “Hamden make some noise!” He then walked towards the back of the DJ booth and collapsed. Shortly afterwards, paramedics rushed backstage and performed CPR and chest compressions. Audience then began praying for the rapper.

The rapper’s manager, Birch Michael, announced his death at 53. Michael took to Facebook to share his grief with fans, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop.”

“You taught me how to be the Man I am today,” he added.

“I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace x,” he concluded.

The DJ, who’s also known as Pure Ice, also took to Instagram to express hisfeelings, writing that he was “honestly lost for words.”

“You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today,” he wrote in a message for Scoop. “Thank you so much, I love you x.”

DJ I Am Tony Neal also took to Instagram to share his sorrow about the news, writing, “Unbelievable, #SleepWell Scoop. I was hoping you would pull through.”

He added: “Your voice entertained millions, and your legacy will continue. Family, I’m gonna miss you, @fatmanscoop.”

He noted the rapper’s date of death as Friday, Aug. 30.

Scoop was best known for his guest spots on Missy Elliot’s Lose Control and Mariah Carey’s I Like That.

