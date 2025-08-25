Jessica Williams warns of her unusual reaction at the 2025 Emmys: 'That's weird'

Jessica Williams shares her controversial 2025 Emmy win plan

Jessica Williams recently opened up about her reaction if she becomes successful in securing an Emmy for Shrinking.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine before the 2025 Emmy Awards, the 36-year-old American actress and comedian, who played the role of Gaby Evans in Shrinking, revealed she might “walk out of the theatre” if she ends up winning an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in the hit Apple TV+ show.

Explaining the reason behind her an unusual reaction, Williams said, "There is this moment that you get when you're nominated — and I don't know if all actors get it — you're like, 'Okay, I'm not going to win,’” and just before the announcement of winner’s name, "you have five seconds where you're like, 'Holy s***, what if I actually win?'"

She jokingly added, "Then they say somebody else's name and you're like, 'Yeah, no, they deserve it. I wasn't.’ But there is that five seconds where you're just like, 'What if I...?' That's weird, right? It is the moment you believe for a little second."

"You're like, 'Wait, what?' I think I would just be like, 'What?' I think I'll just do that: 'What? Are you serious?'" the Fantastic Beasts 3 star quipped.

Notably, Williams went on to share what she does when something big happens to her by saying, "Unfortunately, when big things happen to me, I've been very disappointed to find out that I go, 'Are you serious? Are you serious?' That's my instinct. 'Are you serious right now? Are you serious right now?'"

"That's my actual reaction to big, big news. You know how Black people, when we watch magic tricks, we just walk away? I think I would do that for sure. If I won, I would be a Black person watching a David Blaine trick and just literally walk out of the hood. I would walk out of the theater,” the Road House actress admitted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Emmys will take place on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater Los Angeles, California.