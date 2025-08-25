 
Corey Mylchreest shares BTS photos, videos as 'Hostage' becomes number 1 on Netflix

Corey Mylchreest stars in Netflix's political thriller 'Hostage'

August 25, 2025

Corey Mylchreest is celebrating the success of his political thriller miniseries, Hostage, on Netflix.

The series has become the number one most watched on the streaming platform, and Corey is over the moon about it.

The My Oxford Year star took to Instagram to share behind-the scenes photos and videos and wrote, "Hostage is officially number 1 worldwide on Netflix I am told - and THAT - seems pretty cool…"

He added, "Alongside that fact, here is some BTS from the wonderful time we had making it".

The show stars Suranne Jones (Coronation Street) as the fictional British prime minister and Julie Delpy (An American Werewolf in Paris) as the fictional French president.

The thriller follows the duo as one of the deals with the kidnapping of her husband, and the other with blackmail.

The five-episode miniseries currently ranks number 1 in the U.S. and also tops the charts in 48 other countries. The new season of Wednesday sits at number three, with documentary series Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser on number 2.

Hostage also stars Lucian Msamati, Ashley Thomas, James Cosmo, Martin McCann and Jehnny Beth. The series is written by Matt Charman.

