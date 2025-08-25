Zendaya reveals the accent she wants to learn

Zendaya opens up about learning 'Scottish' accent

As Zendaya wrapped up shooting her upcoming flick The Odyssey in Scotland, she says she has a connection to the country.



It's personal and deep as the actress has Scottish roots on her maternal side, so for her, the Euphoria star said it's important if she ever has to play a role that requires her to speak the European language; she seeks to do justice to it.

“It’s so important if I take on an accent that I can pull it off - taking on a Scottish accent would be special with the history in our Nolan family," the Emmy-winning actress said, referring to Douglas Whitelaw, her maternal great-grandfather, who was born in Dundee, Scotland, in 1896.

On the other hand, Zendaya, who is engaged with Tom Holland as they both starred in Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie The Odyssey, opened up about the shooting experience in Scotland.

“I was excited I got to visit Scotland. I really loved my time in Inverness, it was a beautiful city," she told Sunday Mail. “Obviously, we were there to work, but in between filming, we had a chance for a bit of downtime.”

The Dune star also gushed about the locals there, saying, “The locals were so friendly and actually allowed us to do normal things.”

Besides work, Zendaya, along with Tom, is coy about their relationship, which also involved the wedding the pair reportedly planning.

For example, the actress's stylist and friend Law Roach earlier told Complex, “It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship - well not their relationship.”

She continued, “They [just] try to be as private as possible so there won’t be a Vogue spread; there won’t be pictures of the wedding."

"The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy. So it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see,” Law concluded.