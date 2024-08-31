Prince Harry considers telling Archie, Lilibet about royal family after William reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to tell their children, Archie and Lilibet, about their Royal heritage as the Duke met his estranged brother, Prince William, at their uncle’s funeral.



According to a friend of the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan want their kids to understand their connection to the British monarchy.

This comes as the Duke of Sussex recently reunited with William, the Prince of Wales, at their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in Norfolk.

Speaking with US Weekly, an insider said that Harry and Meghan remain committed to raising their children with awareness of their royal roots despite their rift with Royal family.

The insider said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on telling Archie and Lilibet about the Royal family "in due time.”

However, the source noted that Harry and Meghan want their children to be appreciated for their unique qualities and personalities, rather than just their royal connections.

"They’ll have those conversations in due time,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a royal expert revealed that Harry wants his kids to have a relationship with William and Kate Middleton’s three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

"He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship,” said Tom Quinn. "But he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first."