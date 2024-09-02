Big Sean uncovers his unlikely bond with James Gunn

Big Sean has talked about how he shares an incredible bond with James Gunn, the co-chairman DC Studios.



In an interview with Complex, the Mercy rapper recalled how he once discovered that the film-maker director was his neighbour.

“I’ve been blessed enough to have these friends," the actor said, revealing, “Another friend of mine that’s a random one probably is James Gunn.”

The 36-year-old rapper went on to say, “He (Gunn) ended up being my neighbor for a while, and I don’t want to say what event occurred, but an event occurred where the whole neighborhood was outside, and he’s like, ‘Big Sean?’ I’m like, ‘James Gunn, what the f***?’”

While talking about their unlikely bond, the I Know hitmaker shared, “We started connecting, and I’m an ultra-comic nerd. And I was talking to him like, ‘Man, I just saw Guardians of the Galaxy, I love how you changed it up from the comic book.’ He was like, ‘Damn, come over and smoke a cigar with me and talk.’”

Sean added that they ended up just kicking it, and he’s like, come on set with him while Gunn was director Superman.

He also noted that indeed the his celebrity neighbour has been busy and haven’t made it, but they have been in contact. “That’s my boy, though — not even playing like James Gunn is my dog,” he said.