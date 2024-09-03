Nikki Garcia resumes work amid Husband Artem Chigvintsev's legal troubles

Nikki Garcia has resumed her work duties after the revelation that her husband Artem Chigvintsev made a call for help just before his arrest on domestic abuse charges.



On Monday, September 2, the TV personality kicked off the Netflix live eating competition special, Unfinished Beef alongside cohost, Rob Riggle.

The live contest is a hot dog-eating competition, which occurred first day between rivals Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi.

The former WWE wrestler looked high in spirits while hosting the show her co-host Riggle.

For the show, Garcia donned a sleeveless red vest paired with matching pants while she completed her look with red lipstick and platform shoes.

"Thank you everyone, I'm so happy to be here!" Garcia said after Riggle introduced her to the audience.

Earlier this week, Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Thursday morning August 29.

However, the Russian-born dancer was bailed out within an hour of his arrest on a bond of $25,000.

Additionally, TMZ reported that the pro dancer, 42, had called 911 requesting medics as Nikki was throwing shoes at him just before his arrest.

Moreover, Gacia was spotted without her engagement ring on her way to the show, fueling the separation rumors of the couple.