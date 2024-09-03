Jimmy Buffett's daughter pays tribute to father on first death anniversary

Jimmy Buffett's daughter Delaney paid sweet tribute to her father on his tragic death anniversary.



The iconic singer's daughter, Delaney took to Instagram to commemorate her late father, who died at age 76 on September 1, 2023 after four-year battle with skin cancer, by sharing a video of him in good spirits playing a song on the guitar.

In regards to this, she began in caption, “Four years ago, I helped my dad record a series of videos about some of his lesser-known songs. Looking back, these moments with him are even more precious than I realized.”

While talking about her father and death, she continued by saying, “This day, we were talking about his song, Death of an Unpopular Poet. But we always got off topic, and it often resulted in beautiful tangents that taught me things I never knew about him. This particular one was a favorite of mine because it captures his spirit so well.”

Moreover, she concluded the post by writing, “It’s been a year, but it feels like yesterday we were together. Life is short. Spend it with the people you love. And keep every voicemail.”

The Margaritaville singer and his wife Jane Slagsvol, who got married in 1997.

In addition to Delaney, the couple also shares daughter Savannah, and son Cameron along with Delaney.

As per Daily Mail, in 2020, Jimmy and Delaney formed a joint YouTube channel and started the Songs You Don't Know by Heart series where the late singer would answer questions about his lesser-known music.