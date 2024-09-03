Experts analyse Pakistan's performance after historic Test loss against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (L) and Shakib Al Hasan celebrate after winning the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 3, 2024. —AFP

After Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series clean sweep in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, cricket experts analysed what went wrong with the team.

The visitors won the opening test by 10 wickets — their first ever test victory over Pakistan. Later, they went on to emphatically win the second match of the two-match series as well.

Senior sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti demanded accountability of players across the board and with the same criteria, saying it should not be that some players are allowed to play 10-15 matches without a good performance and others are judged on a couple of performances.

Referring to The Tigers victory, he said it was the first time in more than a century that a team lost its six players within 30 runs and then it won that match.

Sports analyst Syed Yahya Hussaini blamed players for their focus on individual performances. He said Pakistan team had been witnessing incredible failures for the past three-four years in Test due to this phenomena.

He advocated for giving skipper Shan Masood some time to be able to reap fruits for the nation.

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad opined that Masood should not even be playing Test for he had around 350 score in last four years. “He would not have been in the team, if he was not the captain,” he said.

He also suggested the Test skipper to pick players of his choice including from the domestic cricket and then take responsibility for whatever the result comes out.

Sports columnist Osman Samiuddin termed this victory the "greatest anywhere". He said a 10-wicket win after facing 448-6 declared and a six-wicket win after being 26-6 is one of the greatest series wins anywhere.



