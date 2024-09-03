Ellen DeGeneres poises to deliver swan song: 'Last special'

Ellen DeGeneres is set to deliver her last performance before bowing out from the comedy special genre after her career was rocked by toxicity allegations.



In the special, the 66-year-old vows to address her controversies of the past, including the allegations that have dogged her professional work.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” she released a statement.

"For the first time in six years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special ‘Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval.’ The final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business,'" the official logline reads.

"From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand-name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.”

Billed as the ex-talk show's last comedy show, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will be coming on Netflix on Sept 24.