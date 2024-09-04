Britney Spears pens heartfelt message of kindness

Britney Spears penned a heartfelt message for her social media followers to be kind and begin to communicate with each other.



The Baby One More Time hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing another video of herself dancing around, posting a thought provoking caption.

The 42-year-old pop star wrote, “Sorry had to !!! It just feels more human that’s why it gets to people!!!”

She went on to say, “Are we beginning to communicate ??? Stay nice now folks!!!

“And it’s a school night so go to bed early and get those lunches ready because your children need to eat !!! Word of the week - adjacent!!!”

Her post comes a few days after the Gimme Gimme singer hinted that she was working on a musical project based on her recent memoir The Woman In Me.

For Spears, her upcoming project will not be a biopic but an entirely "fictional" film for which the singer will be working with Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

The Toxic crooner further shared that she will be playing "an extremely intelligent character” in the movie.