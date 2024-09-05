Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins Modi's BJP

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Left) along with his wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja (Right) presenting flower bouquet to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16, 2023. — Facebook/Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja

Following in the footsteps of his wife, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered the political arena as he joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per India media reports.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), all-rounder’s wife Rivaba Jadeja — who is a BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jamnagar — announced the development and shared photos showcasing the couple’s new BJP membership cards.



A picture of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's BJP membership card. — X/@Rivaba4BJP

The post mentioned the BJP's 'Sadasyata Abhiyan [membership drive]', which began on September 2, which commenced with the renewal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s membership.

Rivaba had joined the BJP in 2019, and was fielded by the party from the Jamnagar assembly seat in 2022. She emerged victorious from the North constituency, defeating AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Jadeja, 35, had recently announced his retirement from T20 internationals following India’s historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph against South Africa in June.

The all-rounder announced his retirement on to his official Instagram account and shared his picture while holding the T20 World Cup trophy.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support.”

The cricketer has represented India in 74 T20I matches since making his debut in 2009. He scored 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16 and claimed 54 wickets at an average of 29.85.

