Bill Clinton honours Prince Harry amid rift with royal family

Former US president Bill Clinton has seemingly honoured Prince Harry as the duke is set to speak at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York.



The Clinton Foundation announced on Thursday that Harry, actor Matt Damon, and World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andrés are set to speak at the annual meeting in New York on September 23 and 24.

Journalist Glenn Gamboa took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “Prince Harry, Matt Damon, Jose Andrés set to speak at @ClintonGlobal in NYC about #WhatsWorking in the world.”

The AP reporter also revealed Bill Clinton's remarks

Reacting to it, the former US president commented, “This year’s @ClintonGlobal is going to be a great meeting. Let’s get to work!”

Meanwhile, according to Washington Times, Clinton said this year’s Clinton Global Initiative would “double down” on the progress made on the climate crisis, global health, gun violence, and other important issues.

“We started CGI because we wanted to have a meeting where people didn’t just talk about big problems, but where we could roll up our sleeves and get something done."

In a statement to The Associated Press, per Washington Times, Clinton said: “It’s more important than ever to be optimistic and realize we all have the ability to make a difference.”