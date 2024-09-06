 
Sir Ian McKellen slams royal family, chooses Prince Harry's side

Sir Ian McKellen expressed his harsh criticism of a remark made by the late Queen Elizabeth

September 06, 2024

The legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen has slammed the entire British royal family.

In his recent interview with The Times, The Lord of the Rings actor voiced his strong opinions about members of royal family including King Charles, Queen Charlotte and Prince Harry.

Amid ongoing rift between Harry and the royal family, McKellen shared his views about the Duke of Sussex, calling him "not bright enough" to handle the pressure.

However, he showed his support to Harry, who has faced significant public scrutiny since stepping back from royal duties. McKellen said, "I'm definitely on Prince Harry's side."

McKellen also recounted an encounter with the Queen, while he was being awarded a Companion of Honour medal in 2008, who said to him, "Does anyone actually still go to the theatre?" The actor found Queen's comment to be "b***** rude."

"Hats off to anyone who manages to stay sane in that world," he added.

Regarding King Charles III, McKellen described him as "clearly damaged" by his experiences within the royal institution.

He also remarked that Prince Philip appeared "deeply unhappy" during his time in the pubic eye.

McKellen's comments comes after his recent stage accident, which left him with a chipped vertebrae and a fractured wrist.

