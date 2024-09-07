Photo: Jennifer Garner allows Ben Affleck 'back in' for THIS reason: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly divorcing after two years of marriage.

Reportedly, this has made way for Ben Affleck to make a comeback in Jennifer Garner’s life alongside their kids.

Spilling the beans on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s frequent step outs, the source added, “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around.”

They also added that Ben’s loneliness is one of the main reasons “why Jen’s open to the idea of having him move back in,” but Jennifer’s boyfriend, John Miller, does not approve of their growing closeness.

This comes after it was revealed last month that Jennifer, who is in a serious relationship with John Miller, got “a ton of space so he wouldn’t be in her way, and she knows it would bring a lot of comfort to their kids.”

Speaking of the reason behind Garner’s affection towards Affleck, they added that she “hates the idea of him being all alone when he’s going through such a painful transition.”

The insider insisted that there is nothing romantic going on between the exes as Garner is in a healthy relationship with Miller. However, they noted that she cannot help but care for Affleck.

“He’s going to his AA meetings and getting tons of support from his friends, but Jen’s still very protective of him and wants to do anything she can to make this time easier for him,” the insider noted.



