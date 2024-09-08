Rihanna, Naomi Campbell NYFW controversy convinces fans of feud

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and pop star Rihanna are facing rumours of a feud again.



During a recent NYFW show, Rihanna seemingly ignored Naomi as she entered the event and greeted a man but walked away without acknowledging the supermodel who was seated next to him.

A video of it emerged online which got their fans connecting the dots about the awkward interaction.

"This is an art. Being able to know someone you don’t want to deal with is right in front of you and you can just walk by without any recognition or hesitation."

Some noted that Naomi was not the only person Rihanna didn’t greet.

"I mean she ignored a lot of folks in that room included Diana Ross’s daughter," a fan noted while another went on to name Tracy Ellis Ross and Law Roach.

A fourth joked with a reference to Naomi’s recent controversy with Anna Wintour for alleging the supermodel of 'usually being late' to the fashion week, writing, "She musta came in late cause Naomi hate her a** being late."

As per Mirror, initial speculations of a feud between the pair date back to 2017 when both stopped following each other on Instagram.

Naomi was confronted shortly after during Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live, where he brought up a fan’s question to seek confirmation.

"It seems like Naomi Campbell and Rihanna unfollowed each other on Instagram... is everything OK between them?" Andy asked, reading out a fan-submitted question.

"Everything's fine," she replied with a wry smile. "Of course it's fine," the supermodel added but Cohen wasn’t convinced.

"I don't have beef. I don't have beef especially with black women who I think are powerful... and we're all doing the same thing - doing the same struggle,” Naomi answered when asked further.

Fans previously speculated that the two got distant when Rihanna started dating businessman Hassan Jameel, who was previously linked to Naomi.

At the time, one fan said: "I love both Naomi and Rihanna, but it's girl code to NEVER go after ya girl's ex. You can't tell me Naomi and Rih weren't close."

At least it cannot be denied that Rihanna and Naomi have been complete strangers as they posed alongside each other for a Balmain shoot that appeared in W magazine.

Naomi had also modelled looks from the singer's Puma line in Vogue Italia, as Rihanna praised her for being an inspiration and "true beauty."