Tyrese Gibson lands in jail over child support

Tyrese Gibson, a renowned singer and actor, got arrested in court on Monday morning amid his ongoing child support battle.



Gibson, who shares a 5-year-old daughter named Soraya with ex-wife Samantha Lee, was held in contempt of court for charges of unpaid child support in Judge Kevin Farmer's court in Fulton Country.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a judge ordered Gibson to pay upwards of $73,000 to his former spouse within the next 48 hours to avoid jail time in a contentious child support hearing.

The same outlet also reported that Gibson did not pay $10,690 in child support due in April 2023, for which Judge Kevin Farmer held Gibson accountable.

As a consequence of nonpayment, he is in jail in Atlanta and was led in handcuffs from the courtroom.

However, Gibson had already sensed his arrest in a now-deleted Instagram post even before it happened.

According to the Daily Mail, he alerted his fans by saying, “Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [ collusion ].”

The Best Man I Can Be singer added, “We are APPEALLING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE….. The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???”