 
Geo News

Tyrese Gibson lands in jail over child support

Tyrese Gibson, the 'Fast and Furious' star, is in custody for the charges of underpaying child support

By
News Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Tyrese Gibson lands in jail over child support
Tyrese Gibson lands in jail over child support

Tyrese Gibson, a renowned singer and actor, got arrested in court on Monday morning amid his ongoing child support battle.

Gibson, who shares a 5-year-old daughter named Soraya with ex-wife Samantha Lee, was held in contempt of court for charges of unpaid child support in Judge Kevin Farmer's court in Fulton Country.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a judge ordered Gibson to pay upwards of $73,000 to his former spouse within the next 48 hours to avoid jail time in a contentious child support hearing.

The same outlet also reported that Gibson did not pay $10,690 in child support due in April 2023, for which Judge Kevin Farmer held Gibson accountable.

As a consequence of nonpayment, he is in jail in Atlanta and was led in handcuffs from the courtroom.

However, Gibson had already sensed his arrest in a now-deleted Instagram post even before it happened.

According to the Daily Mail, he alerted his fans by saying, “Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [ collusion ].”

The Best Man I Can Be singer added, “We are APPEALLING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE….. The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'vulgar and opportunistic' move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'vulgar and opportunistic' move
Harvey Weinstein's health update disclosed after hospital rush
Harvey Weinstein's health update disclosed after hospital rush
Sean 'Diddy' Combs puts LA home on the market post federal agents raid
Sean 'Diddy' Combs puts LA home on the market post federal agents raid
Kensington Palace reacts as Kate Middleton shares health status
Kensington Palace reacts as Kate Middleton shares health status
Selena Gomez reveals her 'Emilia Pérez' character is 'similar to myself'
Selena Gomez reveals her 'Emilia Pérez' character is 'similar to myself'
King Charles at risk of being hit with a dagger to the heart by his son Prince Harry
King Charles at risk of being hit with a dagger to the heart by his son Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's post-cancer life in Buckingham Palace explained: ‘The takeaway's here'
Kate Middleton's post-cancer life in Buckingham Palace explained: ‘The takeaway's here'
James Earl Jones gets short yet touching tribute from Mark Hamill
James Earl Jones gets short yet touching tribute from Mark Hamill