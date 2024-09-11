What Kat Middleton tells Prince William in cancer vid: Lip reader reveals

Kate Middleton’s moving video on her chemotherapy journey has touched royal admirers in many ways.



While the Princess of Wales bravely admitted the past months have been tough, Kate was also seen glowing alongside husband Prince William and their three children as the family achieve a milestone.

Lip readers have now revealed what Kate spoke subtly in the video as she embrace William in a heartfelt moment.

The experts tell The Sun that Kate called her cancer journey "complex, scary and added that it "brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything".

This comes as Kate admits that she is working hard to stay cancer free after nine months of chemotherapy.

She said in her clip: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

Kate noted: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."