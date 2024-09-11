 
Geo News

Prince Harry misses Prince William, King Charles ahead of 40th birthday

Royal insider makes major claim about Prince Harry ahead of his 40th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Prince Harry misses Prince William, King Charles ahead of 40th birthday
Prince Harry misses Prince William, King Charles ahead of 40th birthday

A former royal butler has claimed that Prince Harry is not feeling happy as he approaches his milestone birthday.

According to Paul Burrell, Harry is likely upset due to his estrangement from King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family members.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, the former royal butler claimed Harry, the Duke of Sussex is expected to have a low-key celebration with his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie and Lilibet.

“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday,” he told the publication. “It’ll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don’t think he’s happy.”

He continued: “The saddest thing is that he could have had it all. But while the children are small, there’s no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he’s on.”

“I am sure he’s homesick, and I’m sure his upcoming 40th birthday is making him reflect on the past and his previous life. If Harry doesn’t have regrets, he doesn’t have a soul.”

Nikki Garcia ready to take 'serious' move in her marriage to Artem Chuguntsev
Nikki Garcia ready to take 'serious' move in her marriage to Artem Chuguntsev
Jennifer Aniston 'heartbroken' after Justin Theroux engagement: Source
Jennifer Aniston 'heartbroken' after Justin Theroux engagement: Source
Meghan Markle fears separation as Prince Harry plans UK return
Meghan Markle fears separation as Prince Harry plans UK return
Bad Bunny bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore' sequel
Bad Bunny bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore' sequel
Denzel Washington reviews 'Gladiator 2' costars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's acting
Denzel Washington reviews 'Gladiator 2' costars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's acting
Patti LuPone chooses pain over apology to Madonna video
Patti LuPone chooses pain over apology to Madonna
Sair Khan delights fans as she announces return to filming
Sair Khan delights fans as she announces return to filming
Eminem leaves fans excited with latest music announcement
Eminem leaves fans excited with latest music announcement