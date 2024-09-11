Prince Harry misses Prince William, King Charles ahead of 40th birthday

A former royal butler has claimed that Prince Harry is not feeling happy as he approaches his milestone birthday.



According to Paul Burrell, Harry is likely upset due to his estrangement from King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family members.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, the former royal butler claimed Harry, the Duke of Sussex is expected to have a low-key celebration with his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie and Lilibet.

“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday,” he told the publication. “It’ll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don’t think he’s happy.”

He continued: “The saddest thing is that he could have had it all. But while the children are small, there’s no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he’s on.”

“I am sure he’s homesick, and I’m sure his upcoming 40th birthday is making him reflect on the past and his previous life. If Harry doesn’t have regrets, he doesn’t have a soul.”