Queen Elizabeth starved with cake to see Lilibet on birthday

Queen Elizabeth II was brutally snubbed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Lilibet’s first birthday.



Her Majesty reportedly waited for the couple to bring their daughter so that the family could cut the cake together. To her disappointed, the Sussexes never showed up.

According to the Mirror, ex Royal butler Paul Burrell claimed: "Even on Lilibet's first birthday the Queen didn't see her. She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit.

Burrell said: "The next day she asked if maybe they'd like to come up for tea again and was told they've gone.

""What do you mean they've gone?" she said. "They’ve gone back to America. Oh no, they never said goodbye"."

He said: "How could you offend our Queen? Well, I don't understand anyone that could do that. Not her family, why would you want to? She was devoid of jealousy, anger, envy, all those traits that we associate with other people she didn't have.