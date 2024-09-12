King Charles issues heartbreaking statement as he shares cancer update

King Charles opened up about his cancer struggles during a meeting with New Zealand's women's rugby union team at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch revealed that he won't be able to visit New Zealand in October due to "doctor's orders," sparking concerns about his ongoing cancer treatment.

Despite this, Charles seemed optimistic as he showcased his humorous side, telling the team to "make the most of your time" and expressing his hope for their success.

Candidly discussing his cancer recovery, Charles said, "I am extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders. But I hope there will be another excuse before too long.”

"But in the meantime, give my love to New Zealand, please, and New Zealanders, we get lots of nice Kiwi coming here in this part of the world as well, so we are very lucky indeed,” he added.

Charles then made a seemingly heartbreaking admission, saying, "And I hope you make the most of your time in the team because you don't stay young for very long, as I discovered, it all goes quicker than you think."

The King's remark sparked a burst of laughter from the rugby team, and he couldn't help but join in, chuckling along with them, reported The Express.

"Anyway,” he added, “I do hope you have great success."

The monarch's health update comes as he continues his battle with cancer. The diagnosis was first shared by Buckingham Palace in February.