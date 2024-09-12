Adam Peaty announces engagement to Holly Ramsay

Adam Peaty confirmed his engagement to Holly Ramsay on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Olympic swimmer, 29, announced the heartfelt news by sharing a series of photos of himself with Holly.

In the shared photos, the daughter of TV Chef Gordon Ramsay showed off her dazzling yellow diamond engagement ring.

“I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife,” the Athlete captioned the sweet post. “I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.”

He continued, “You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become.”

‘I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you,” Adam added.

“I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face,” he wrote before concluding the lengthy post. “I promise to always love you with all my heart.”

For those unversed, Holly and Adam first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.