 
Geo News

Lisa from BLACKPINK makes history at 2024 MTV VMAs

2024 MTV VMAs took place on Wednesday in New York City

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives the 'Best K-pop' trophy at the 2024 MTV VMAs

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made history on Wednesday by winning the “Best K-pop” award at the 2024 MTV VMAs. This is her second win as a solo artist.

The 27-year-old singer, who also performed at the event, was honored with the trophy for her comeback track Rockstar.

“Rockstar was a meaningful comeback for me after LALISA. This is very, very special," said Lisa in her award-acceptance speech. She also thanked Lillies and Blinks for their "great" support in her musical journey.

With the latest Moonman statuette, the vocalist, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, became the first solo artist to receive the “Best K-pop” trophy twice in the history of the MTV VMAs.

Previously, Lisa won the award for her solo song LALISA in 2021.

At the 2024 star-studded ceremony, the K-pop sensation also performed a medley of two of her recent hits, Rockstar and New Woman.

