Sabrina Carpenter drops surprising thank you in her emotional VMAs speech

Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).



On Wednesday, Carpenter took home the Song of the Year award for her hit track Espresso.

The singer, 25, who was competing against top artists like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Kendrick Lamar, expressed her heartfelt gratitude in her speech, saying, "I’ve literally never won one of these. This is really special. The first people I want to thank are the fans."

"If you clap after everything I say, they’re gonna call me off the stage, so one second. But I just want to say that you guys are the reason that I get to do what I love, but also the reason that we get to have so much fun and share music with each other," Carpenter added.

She said, "And I just feel so grateful to have the best, truly, the best fans in the world. I know it sounds cheesy, but I love you."

Moreover, Carpenter made sure to mention her family, managers, and even her pets, saying, "Thank you, thank you to my managers, thank you to my family, my cats and dogs at home watching, and thank you to the people who made 'Espresso' with me."

"I love making music with you and I can't wait to share more music with you. And thank you," the Please Please Please hitmaker concluded.