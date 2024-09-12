Halsey debuts song 'Ego' at 2024 VMAs with 'Freak Friday' touch

Halsey just embraced her inner Freak Friday energy at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The 29-year-old pop star, who goes by the pronouns she/they, dominated the stage at New York's UBS Arena to debut her latest single, Ego.

She rocked a white collared shirt paired with a black tie, oversized denim shots and black boots and entered on a bike at the start of the performance to join her band in a garage set to sing the popular pop-punk song.

"I think that I should try to kill my ego/'Cause if I don't, my ego might kill me. I'm all grown up but somehow lately/I'm acting like a f****** baby/I'm really not as happy as I seem,” she sang to the audience while playing the guitar.



The performance of Halsey’s song, Ego, that was released alongside an official music video on September 6, can be considered a definite homage to Lindsay Lohan and her all-girl garage band who perform rock music in the 2003 comedy, Freaky Friday.