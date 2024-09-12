 
Geo News

Halsey debuts song 'Ego' at 2024 VMAs with 'Freak Friday' touch

Halsey performed her song, 'Ego' that was released on September 6 at the 2024 MTV VMAs

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Halsey debuts song Ego at 2024 VMAs with Freak Friday touch
Halsey debuts song 'Ego' at 2024 VMAs with 'Freak Friday' touch 

Halsey just embraced her inner Freak Friday energy at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The 29-year-old pop star, who goes by the pronouns she/they, dominated the stage at New York's UBS Arena to debut her latest single, Ego.

She rocked a white collared shirt paired with a black tie, oversized denim shots and black boots and entered on a bike at the start of the performance to join her band in a garage set to sing the popular pop-punk song.

"I think that I should try to kill my ego/'Cause if I don't, my ego might kill me. I'm all grown up but somehow lately/I'm acting like a f****** baby/I'm really not as happy as I seem,” she sang to the audience while playing the guitar.

The performance of Halsey’s song, Ego, that was released alongside an official music video on September 6, can be considered a definite homage to Lindsay Lohan and her all-girl garage band who perform rock music in the 2003 comedy, Freaky Friday.

Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show video
Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show
Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source
Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source
Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role
Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role
Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness
Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy
'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report
'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report
Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences
Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences
Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason
Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason