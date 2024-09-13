Jennie Garth opens up about her major health scarce

Jennie Garth has revealed that she has undergone two hip surgeries.

In a chat recent chat with Self, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she “was nervous to open up about her hip replacements.”

“I’ve kept it a secret for so long, but I’m no longer at a place where I want to hide things,” she said in the interview published on Thursday, September 12.

While explaining the reason behind not disclosing before she noted, “I had wished during my journey of the first surgery that I could share my experience with people because there's such a stigma around getting any of your joints replaced. This is something that doesn’t just affect 80-year-olds.”

As Garth shared she used to do horse riding and dancing before and had ”lived with hip pain for a very long time.”

Later, she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and her docter suggested her hip replacement.

The first replacement took place at the age of 48 and then the second one occurred earlier this year, according to Garth.

For those unversed, osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis which "occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time," as per Mayo Clinic.