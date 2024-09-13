 
Geo News

David, Victoria Beckham impressed by Tom Brady: Report

Tom Brady has reportedly grown close to the Beckham family

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Photo: David, Victoria Beckham impressed by Tom Brady: Report
Photo: David, Victoria Beckham impressed by Tom Brady: Report

David Beckham and Tom Brady are reportedly teaming up for money-making collaborations.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, David and Tom have grown close together as friends, and now their penchant for soccer is reportedly urging them to invest together.

“They’re two of the most powerful figures in the sports world, so teaming up is guaranteed to make them both a fortune,” an insider began.

The source pointed out that “his alliance is a no-brainer for” the 47-year-old former NFL quarterback, and the 49-year-old former soccer star.

While “figuring out ways to collaborate,” the duo is reportedly considering buying a soccer team.

“There’s talk of everything from a fashion line to sports equipment and an alcohol brand. The idea of buying an NFL team together is even on the table,” the source noted.

In conclusion, the insider addressed that “it’s more than just business” because “David really enjoys hanging out with Tom, and Victoria’s very impressed by him, too.”

Ritchie Blackmore reveals THIS artist as 'a natural guitar player'
Ritchie Blackmore reveals THIS artist as 'a natural guitar player'
Real reason why Kevin Coster wants to date Sandra Bullock
Real reason why Kevin Coster wants to date Sandra Bullock
Justin Timberlake admits mistake in DWI case, faces significant fine
Justin Timberlake admits mistake in DWI case, faces significant fine
Colin Jost gets brutally honest about Pete Davidson partnership
Colin Jost gets brutally honest about Pete Davidson partnership
Kevin Costner sees future with Sandra Bullock: Source
Kevin Costner sees future with Sandra Bullock: Source
Travis Kelce's newest family member sparks 'Kelce way of fathering' memory
Travis Kelce's newest family member sparks 'Kelce way of fathering' memory
Real reason behind Prince Harry's grumpy photos revealed ahead of his 40th birthday
Real reason behind Prince Harry's grumpy photos revealed ahead of his 40th birthday
Tom Hiddleston shares insight into 7 minute dance scene in 'The Life of Chuck'
Tom Hiddleston shares insight into 7 minute dance scene in 'The Life of Chuck'