'Star Wars' creator gets honest about his museum

George Lucas previews Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

George Lucas, who is known for creating Star Wars, made his first appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to preview the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.



It’s the institution in Los Angeles that he co-founded, which will focus on narrative art involving storytelling through all forms.

At the panel in Comic-Con's Hall H, he is joined by fellow filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro and Doug Chiang, while Queen Latifah served as moderator.

"I’ve been doing this for 50 years, and it occurred to me: 'What am I going to do with it all?' Because I refuse to sell it. The museum is sort of a temple to the people’s art," the director said, recounting having 40,000 art pieces since college.

Moreover, on his 'history-making' appearance, David Glanzer, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer of Comic-Con, said, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time."

"Nearly five decades ago, ‘Star Wars‘ made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring Howard Chaykin’s now legendary ‘Star Wars‘ poster as a promotional item."



He continued, “Now, to have Mr. Lucas return—this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art—is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community."

"And the museum’s mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning," the executive added.

The Lucas Museum, where his wife, Mellody Hobson, is also a founder, will open next year in Exposition Park.