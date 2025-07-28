Bessie Carter reveals dating dealbreaker that matters to her famous parents

Bessie Carter shares non-negotiable in love

Bessie Carter has one important rule when it comes to dating, a good sense of humor.

In a recent chat with People, the 31-year-old actress talked about her dating non-negotiable and revealed that being funny is an important trait for anyone wanting to date her.

Bessie shared that the term is also key for getting along with her famous parents, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter.

“I mean, if you’ve got a crackin’ sense of humor, you’re gonna be fine,"

"They got a crackin' sense of humor,” she noted, referring to her parents. “Humor is one of the most important things to me in any kind of relationship, so, yeah, if you can crack a joke, you’ll be absolutely fine.”

Though her parents are famous but the Bridgerton actress confessed that having famous parents has never affected her relationships.

“Most of my friends are so over it in the nicest way,” Bessie shared, “As in, they’re just my parents to them. Which is really nice.”

In a previous chat with the outlet, Bessie revealed that she longed to work with her mother, Imelda, and got the opportunity in the West End revival of Mrs. Warren’s Profession.

Sharing insights into her work relationship with Imelda, Bessie shared, "There's so much understanding between us."

"I feel like there is a comfort in the fact that I'm like, 'Oh, it's mom,' " Bessie noted. "We've always wanted to work together."