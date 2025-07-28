 
Geo News

Bessie Carter reveals dating dealbreaker that matters to her famous parents

Bessie Carter shared her dating non-negotiables

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 28, 2025

Bessie Carter shares non-negotiable in love
Bessie Carter shares non-negotiable in love 

Bessie Carter has one important rule when it comes to dating, a good sense of humor.

In a recent chat with People, the 31-year-old actress talked about her dating non-negotiable and revealed that being funny is an important trait for anyone wanting to date her.

Bessie shared that the term is also key for getting along with her famous parents, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter.

“I mean, if you’ve got a crackin’ sense of humor, you’re gonna be fine,"

"They got a crackin' sense of humor,” she noted, referring to her parents. “Humor is one of the most important things to me in any kind of relationship, so, yeah, if you can crack a joke, you’ll be absolutely fine.”

Though her parents are famous but the Bridgerton actress confessed that having famous parents has never affected her relationships.

“Most of my friends are so over it in the nicest way,” Bessie shared, “As in, they’re just my parents to them. Which is really nice.”

In a previous chat with the outlet, Bessie revealed that she longed to work with her mother, Imelda, and got the opportunity in the West End revival of Mrs. Warren’s Profession.

Sharing insights into her work relationship with Imelda, Bessie shared, "There's so much understanding between us."

"I feel like there is a comfort in the fact that I'm like, 'Oh, it's mom,' " Bessie noted. "We've always wanted to work together."

'Star Wars' creator gets honest about his museum
'Star Wars' creator gets honest about his museum
Jennifer Lopez has awkward wardrobe mishap on Poland stage
Jennifer Lopez has awkward wardrobe mishap on Poland stage
Hulk Hogan's son Nick speaks for first time after father's death
Hulk Hogan's son Nick speaks for first time after father's death
Jamie Lee Curtis hints at Hollywood exit for THIS heartbreaking reason
Jamie Lee Curtis hints at Hollywood exit for THIS heartbreaking reason
'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause marries G-Flip for fourth time
'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause marries G-Flip for fourth time
Heather Thomas steps out in rare outing, surprising fans
Heather Thomas steps out in rare outing, surprising fans
Tom Lehrer, musical satirist, dies aged 97
Tom Lehrer, musical satirist, dies aged 97
Kim Kardashian wishes grand mother Mary Jo in a heartfelt birthday post
Kim Kardashian wishes grand mother Mary Jo in a heartfelt birthday post