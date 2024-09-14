Kevin Smith gives fans update on 'Mallrats' sequel

Kevin Smith shares update about 'Mallrats' sequel

Kevin Smith has updated his fans about the sequel of 1995 film Mallrats.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 54-year-old filmmaker, who has long been working on the sequel titled, Twilight of the Mallrats, said that he planned to shelve the project after the actress, who played Rene Mosier lost her battle with breast cancer in July.

While talking about the potential possibilities, he revealed that “it could still go ahead following some promising conversations.”

The filmmaker continued to talk about the sequel, saying, "So, with Shannen’s passing, at that point, I was like, 'Well, I guess that kind of closes the book for us.

"But then a couple of weeks ago, my producer was having a conversation with some folks at Universal."

Kevin expressed that he's been ready for the project for some time but studio bosses haven't been interested, so he is hopeful they will now agree to let him "take it out" and find financing elsewhere.

"We’re not asking Universal to finance it, but it’s just like, hey, can we have it so we can go out because I can get that movie financed in a heartbeat, Mallrats 2," he said.



While the filmmaker is hopeful of making the film eventually, he won't be too upset if it never happens.