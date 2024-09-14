Chappell Roan kicks off 2024 UK tour in style

Chappell Roan recently kicked off her first sold-out UK show in Manchester on Friday.



The MailOnline reported that the 26-year-old singer treated the crowd to her biggest hits, including Good Luck Babe, Hot To Go!, and Red Wine Supernova during a powerful performance.

For the event, Roan opted for a mermaid-themed bejewelled bodysuit. Her ensemble featured an array of under-the-sea themed details, including shells, pearls, and a starfish.

Chappell Roan opted for a mermaid-themed bodysuit for her first UK tour show

The Hot To Go hitmaker completed her main on-stage look with "pink cowboy boots" and "glittery green eyeshadow".

The singer’s Manchester performance comes just three days after she was filmed calling out a photographer during the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer, who won her first ever VMA, while posing for snaps ahead of the ceremony heard a photographer shouting, "Shut the f*** up," at her.

In response, the Pink Pony Club singer clapped back "YOU shut the f*** up!", adding "No! Not me, b****!".

The pop star, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, was named Best New Artist at the ceremony.



Moreover, she was also nominated for Song of the Summer and for Best Trending Video for her HOT TO GO! video.

