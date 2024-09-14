Elton John saves latest album from going 'up in the air'

Sir Elton John just achieved a music milestone despite his recent eye infection.

As he finished work on his 32nd studio album, the Cold Heart singer has handed over his complete project to his label.

The artist’s original plan was to have the release of his album coincide with the launch of his latest documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.

However, the 77-year-old iconic musician had to face a setback in his endeavor as he caught an eye infection that has left him with limited vision.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed, "Elton has quietly been working on the album all year. The initial plan was for a Christmas release and to end the year on a high with the new album and his new documentary."

"But his health has meant things are up in the air. A few people are surprised that Elton has managed to complete it by the end of the summer, but now it has officially been handed in," they further stated.

Additionally, in an interview with Variety, Elton John also revealed the names of young pop artists he would be willing to collaborate with.

"There are plenty of young singers around. I mean, this has been the summer of the great female singers and songwriters. Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX and Gracie Abrams - they've just ruled it,” he noted.