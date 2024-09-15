Shocking claim puts spotlight on Joaquin Phoenix's career

It appears Joaquin Phoenix has a history of dropping from projects at the eleventh hour.



Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote his film Speak No Evil, James McAvoy brought out a new revelation that raised questions about the professionalism of the Oscar winner.

The X-Men alum recalled he was given short notice to prepare for his 2016 Split after the Joker star exited at the last moment.

"I’m confident enough to think I’ll do it better. I’m joking!" he jokingly said. "I’m sitting there like, "'God, I’ve got to do all these 15 characters and be judged by everybody in the room.'"

"Including Universal studio executives, including Jason Blum, and I haven’t even found some of the characters,”‘ he continued.

This revelation came after Joaquin infamously walked out of Todd Haynes’ gay romance movie — an idea he reportedly pitched himself at first — because he, sources told Variety, got “cold feet” at the last minute.