Kate Middleton ‘softening' Prince William after cancer shock

Prince William is reportedly being schooled by Kate Middleton to make amends with Prince Harry.



The Prince of Wales, who sent a surprise birthday wish to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday, is expected to have done so after Kate’s advice.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: “Landmark birthdays are often a time for taking a look at your life. This time it seems to be William who has been doing some re-evaluation.”

She writes for Mirror: “My gut feeling is that Catherine was influential in this slight softening of her husband‘s implacable stand. In the film she made about the end of her chemotherapy, she told how cancer had given her a new perspective.”

“What clearly matters to her more now is family, loving and being loved. Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short for grudges. Birthday wishes posted on the main Royal Family website are also a sign of a possible thaw in relations between Harry and his father,” she noted.