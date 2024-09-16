A Complete Winner List of 2024 Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards acknowledged the outstanding performances of stars by handing them accolades on Sunday, September 15.

The grand ceremony was made majestic with the powerful hosting of father-son duo, Dan and Eugene Levy, showing comic moments and a special reunion with their on-screen family on famous sit-com Schitt’s Creek.

Shows like The Bear, Shōgun, and Baby Reindeer secured a significant number of awards, and on top of everything, Hacks stole the night with a surprising big win in the Comedy series category.

Have a look at the Complete List of Emmy Awards 2024:

Outstanding Drama Series

Shōgun (WINNER)

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning ShoW

3 Body Problem

Fallout

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks (WINNER)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada (WINNER)

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai (WINNER)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen (WINNER)

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (WINNER)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup (WINNER)

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki (WINNER)

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (WINNER)

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas (WINNER)

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (WINNER)

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Richard Gadd (WINNER)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (WINNER)

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Lamorne Morris (WINNER)

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Gunning (WINNER)

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell (WINNER)

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (WINNER)

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jamie Lee Curtis (WINNER)

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (WINNER)

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Television Movie

Quiz Lady (WINNER)

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Competition Program

The Traitors (WINNER)

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Alan Cumming (WINNER)

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Pat Sajak (WINNER)

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

Keke Palmer, Password

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show (WINNER)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show (WINNER)

66th Grammy Awards

76th Annual Tony Awards

The Greatest Roast

Of All Time: Tom Brady

The 95th Academy Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic (WINNER)

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (WINNER)

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson

The Bear, Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo

Girls5eva, Meredith Cardino, Sam Means

The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

What We Do in the Shadows, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Will Smith (WINNER)

The Crown, Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover

Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Anjin”)

Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Crimson Sky”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer and Richard Gadd (WINNER)

Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker

Fargo, Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner

Ripley, Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country, Issa López

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman (WINNER)

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

The Oscars

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Strorer (WINNER)

Abbott Elementary, Randall Einhorn

The Bear, Ramy Youssef (for episode “Honeydew”)

The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie

Hacks, Lucia Aniello

The Mrs. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Frederick E.O. Toye (WINNER)

The Crown, Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show, Mimi Ledger

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hiro Murai

Shōgun, Frederick E.O. Toye

Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Sally Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Steven Zaillian (WINNER)

Baby Reindeer, Weronika Tofilska

Fargo, Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry, Millicent Shelton

True Detective: Night Country, Issa López

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special