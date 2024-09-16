 
A Complete Winner List of 2024 Emmy Awards

The star-studded 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were organized on Sunday in Los Angeles

News Desk
September 16, 2024

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards acknowledged the outstanding performances of stars by handing them accolades on Sunday, September 15.

The grand ceremony was made majestic with the powerful hosting of father-son duo, Dan and Eugene Levy, showing comic moments and a special reunion with their on-screen family on famous sit-com Schitt’s Creek.

Shows like The Bear, Shōgun, and Baby Reindeer secured a significant number of awards, and on top of everything, Hacks stole the night with a surprising big win in the Comedy series category.

Have a look at the Complete List of Emmy Awards 2024:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Shōgun (WINNER)
  • The Crown
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning ShoW
  • 3 Body Problem
  • Fallout
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  •  Slow Horses

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Hacks (WINNER)
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Hiroyuki Sanada (WINNER)
  • Idris Elba, Hijack
  • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Anna Sawai (WINNER)
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jeremy Allen (WINNER)
  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jean Smart (WINNER)
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Billy Crudup (WINNER)
  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Elizabeth Debicki (WINNER)
  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (WINNER)
  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Liza Colón-Zayas (WINNER)
  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Baby Reindeer (WINNER)
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Richard Gadd (WINNER)
  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Jodie Foster (WINNER)
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Lamorne Morris (WINNER)
  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Jessica Gunning (WINNER) 
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Néstor Carbonell (WINNER)
  • Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
  • Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
  • John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Michaela Coel (WINNER)
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
  • Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jamie Lee Curtis (WINNER)
  • Olivia Colman, The Bear
  • Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jon Bernthal (WINNER)
  • Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
  • Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
  • Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
  • Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
  • Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Television Movie

  • Quiz Lady (WINNER)
  • Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
  • Red, White & Royal Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted

Outstanding Competition Program

  • The Traitors (WINNER)
  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

  • Alan Cumming (WINNER)
  • RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
  • Kristen Kish, Top Chef
  • Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

  • Pat Sajak (WINNER)
  • Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
  • Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
  • Keke Palmer, Password
  • Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Outstanding Talk Series

  • The Daily Show (WINNER)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

  • Last Week Tonight (WINNER)
  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show (WINNER)
  • 66th Grammy Awards
  • 76th Annual Tony Awards
  • The Greatest Roast
  • Of All Time: Tom Brady
  • The 95th Academy Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

  • Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic (WINNER)
  • Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
  • Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
  • Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (WINNER)
  • Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson
  • The Bear, Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
  • Girls5eva, Meredith Cardino, Sam Means
  • The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
  • What We Do in the Shadows, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

  • Will Smith (WINNER)
  • The Crown, Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
  • Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
  • Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Anjin”)
  • Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Crimson Sky”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Baby Reindeer and Richard Gadd (WINNER)
  • Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker
  • Fargo, Noah Hawley
  • Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner
  • Ripley, Steven Zaillian
  • True Detective: Night Country, Issa López

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

  • Alex Edelman (WINNER)
  • Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
  • John Early: Now More Than Ever
  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
  • The Oscars

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Christopher Strorer (WINNER)
  • Abbott Elementary, Randall Einhorn
  • The Bear, Ramy Youssef (for episode “Honeydew”)
  • The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie
  • Hacks, Lucia Aniello
  • The Mrs. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

  • Frederick E.O. Toye (WINNER)
  • The Crown, Stephen Daldry
  • The Morning Show, Mimi Ledger
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hiro Murai
  • Shōgun, Frederick E.O. Toye
  • Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Sally Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

  • Steven Zaillian (WINNER)
  • Baby Reindeer, Weronika Tofilska
  • Fargo, Noah Hawley
  • Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, Gus Van Sant
  • Lessons in Chemistry, Millicent Shelton
  • True Detective: Night Country, Issa López

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

  • David Letterman and John Mulaney (WINNER)
  • Conan O'Brien Must Go
  • Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
  • How to With John Wilson
  • The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
