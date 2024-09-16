A Complete Winner List of 2024 Emmy Awards

The star-studded 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were organized on Sunday in Los Angeles
News Desk
September 16, 2024
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards acknowledged the outstanding performances of stars by handing them accolades on Sunday, September 15.
The grand ceremony was made majestic with the powerful hosting of father-son duo, Dan and Eugene Levy, showing comic moments and a special reunion with their on-screen family on famous sit-com Schitt’s Creek.
Shows like The Bear, Shōgun, and Baby Reindeer secured a significant number of awards, and on top of everything, Hacks stole the night with a surprising big win in the Comedy series category.
Have a look at the Complete List of Emmy Awards 2024:
Outstanding Drama Series
Shōgun (WINNER)
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Morning ShoW
3 Body Problem
Fallout
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Slow Horses
Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks (WINNER)
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada(WINNER)
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai(WINNER)
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen (WINNER)
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart (WINNER)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup (WINNER)
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki(WINNER)
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (WINNER)
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas (WINNER)
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer(WINNER)
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Richard Gadd (WINNER)
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jodie Foster (WINNER)
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Lamorne Morris (WINNER)
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Gunning (WINNER)
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell (WINNER)
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel (WINNER)
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jamie Lee Curtis (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal (WINNER)
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Television Movie
Quiz Lady(WINNER)
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Competition Program
The Traitors (WINNER)
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Alan Cumming (WINNER)
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Pat Sajak (WINNER)
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Keke Palmer, Password
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show(WINNER)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight(WINNER)
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show (WINNER)
66th Grammy Awards
76th Annual Tony Awards
The Greatest Roast
Of All Time: Tom Brady
The 95th Academy Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic (WINNER)
Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (WINNER)
Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson
The Bear, Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
Girls5eva, Meredith Cardino, Sam Means
The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
What We Do in the Shadows, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Will Smith (WINNER)
The Crown, Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Anjin”)
Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Crimson Sky”)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Baby Reindeer and Richard Gadd (WINNER)
Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker
Fargo, Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner
Ripley, Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country, Issa López
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Alex Edelman (WINNER)
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
The Oscars
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Strorer (WINNER)
Abbott Elementary, Randall Einhorn
The Bear, Ramy Youssef (for episode “Honeydew”)
The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie
Hacks, Lucia Aniello
The Mrs. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Frederick E.O. Toye (WINNER)
The Crown, Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show, Mimi Ledger
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hiro Murai
Shōgun, Frederick E.O. Toye
Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Sally Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie